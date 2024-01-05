County executive’s office launches ‘All in Allegheny Community Survey’

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — County Executive Innamorato’s Transition Committee announced it has launched the All in Allegheny Community Survey.

The survey is designed to understand the wants and needs of the people from all around Allegheny County.

Topics covered in the survey include:

housing affordability

infrastructure projects

neighborhood safety

small business support

reducing pollution

supporting young people

“In the Innamorato Administration, the community’s priorities will be the County’s priorities,” said County Executive Sara Innamorato. “The survey is a critical first step in my commitment to open and accessible government. I want to hear from thousands of people – from every population and every municipality in the County – about their needs and ideas so I can use the full power of County government to deliver on what is most important to people who call Allegheny home.”

The survey launched a few days ago and has received over 5,000 responses.

The All In Allegheny Community Survey is available on the Innamorato Transition website and will be open for the next several weeks. The survey is available in the nine languages most common in Allegheny County.

