Couple accused of starving dogs, abandoning cats in Fayette County home

A couple is accused of leaving two cats and two dogs at a house in Fayette County to starve.

On Thursday, Pennsylvania State Police said Ryan Murphy and Paige Miske were charged with animal neglect, cruelty and torture.

The investigation started when troopers were called to the 800 block of Clover Street in Redstone Township after someone reported seeing a dead dog inside a house.

The caller told police they had not seen the couple in several months.

Through a glass door, police saw a tan dead dog inside the house and two cats roaming freely. The home appeared to be littered with feces and a smell was coming from it.

Troopers got a search warrant and found the tan dog dead inside a room that had been barricaded with wooden planks. A second dog, dark of color, was found dead inside a bedroom closet.

No food or water was found inside. Police said one of the dogs appeared to have chewed through a mattress in search of nourishment.

The cats were taken to Ninth Life Rescue. They were severely dehydrated but are now receiving care.

The State Assistant Animal Cruelty Officer and the Fayette County District Attorney’s Office are also involved in the case.

