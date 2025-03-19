Couple accused of trying to sell drugs to undercover police officer in Westmoreland County

NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A couple is accused of trying to sell drugs to an undercover police officer in Westmoreland County.

According to the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office, John Finnegan and Jennifer Deparasis of Johnstown were arrested on Monday.

Officers from the North Huntingdon Police Department, Westmoreland County Drug Task Force and agents from the Attorney General’s office worked together on the undercover investigation.

Those officers reached out to the couple and asked to buy 113 grams of methamphetamine for $1,500. They agreed to meet in Westmoreland County for the sale.

Finnegan was in the front seat of a truck when they arrived and Deparasis was in the back. Police said Finnegan gave the undercover officer methamphetamine after they got in the vehicle and then accepted the money. The truck was quickly surrounded by police and they were both taken into custody.

15 bags of fentanyl were also found in the truck, police say.

The couple was unable to post bail. They are both facing drug delivery and possession charges.

