Local

Couple asking for help after wall collapses, their house is condemned in Bellevue

By WPXI.com News Staff

Couple asking for help after wall collapses, their house is condemned in Bellevue A family asking for help after their home was condemned a few days ago. (WPXI/WPXI)

By WPXI.com News Staff

BELLEVUE, Pa. — A family asking for help after their home was condemned a few days ago.

The condemnation comes after a retaining wall that helped support the home collapsed.

A couple in their 60s and their son lived in the house and they now say they have no place to go.

The couple has lived at the house on Shiloh Avenue for 35 years/

Homeowner Joan Bartz said insurance quoted them upwards of $200,000 to fix the wall and it all depends on if the home is stable enough.

The couple shopping to retire soon and say they simply can not afford this. They are asking the community to help out in any way they can.

Click here to donate to the couple.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Apparent home invasion leads to fatal shooting in Uniontown, police say
  • Fourth of July 2023: Town-by-town list of fireworks displays in Pittsburgh area
  • 2 Pittsburgh nightclubs locked up, deemed ‘nuisance bars’
  • VIDEO: ‘The Huddle’ in Beechview closes its doors after nearly 48 years
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read