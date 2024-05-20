Couple injured in Chester County house explosion

A man and woman were injured in a house explosion in Chester County on Sunday.

NBC10 in Philadelphia reports that the incident happened just after 9 a.m. at a home along Limestone Road in Upper Oxford Township.

A 70-year-old male and a 75-year-old woman were taken to a nearby hospital. The extent of their injuries was not known.

There is no word yet on what caused the explosion.

