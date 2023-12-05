Local

Courthouse firearms office to hold special hours Saturday for carry concealed permit event

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Allegheny County License to Carry Office (Allegheny County Sheriff's Office)

PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office is offering one last satellite license to carry concealed permit event this weekend.

The office decided to offer special Saturday hours at the courthouse firearms office, from 8 a.m. until noon.

The sheriff’s office holds these special satellite events to help people who can’t easily get to the courthouse during regular business hours renew their permits. To renew a permit at a satellite event, all that’s needed is $20 and a valid ID.

The 2024 schedule for these events should be posted sometime in February.

