Covered wagons pass through local counties during National Pike Festival

Covered wagons pass through local counties during National Pike Festival History enthusiasts gathered for the “world’s longest festival” on Saturday. (WPXI/WPXI)

HOPWOOD, Pa. — History enthusiasts gathered for the “world’s longest festival” on Saturday.

Every year, covered wagons trek through Fayette, Washington, and Somerset counties for the National Pike Festival.

The wagons travel on Route 40. The national road was the first federally funded interstate and was crucial to America’s Western expansion.

Around 20 wagons hit the road for this year’s event.

