Coyotes, Malkin Gaffe Put Penguins Through Living Howl, 5-2

This story originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins had a noteworthy streak end Monday night.

They lost to Arizona, 5-2, at Mullett Arena in Tempe, after winning 11 consecutive games against the Coyotes.

It was no consolation that they got another streak started, losing consecutive games in regulation for the first time since Dec. 6-8.

If anything, this one was even more of a gut-punch than their excruciating 3-2 loss in Las Vegas two nights earlier, when they gave up three unanswered goals in the third period, because this time, the Penguins scored the goal that effectively decided the outcome.

Into their own net.

