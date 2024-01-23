Local

Coyotes, Malkin Gaffe Put Penguins Through Living Howl, 5-2

By Dave Molinari, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Penguins - Bryan Rust Arizona Coyotes' Clayton Keller (3) and Pittsburgh Penguins' Evgeni Malkin (71) and Bryan Rust (17) chase the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb) (Darryl Webb/AP)

This story originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins had a noteworthy streak end Monday night.

They lost to Arizona, 5-2, at Mullett Arena in Tempe, after winning 11 consecutive games against the Coyotes.

It was no consolation that they got another streak started, losing consecutive games in regulation for the first time since Dec. 6-8.

If anything, this one was even more of a gut-punch than their excruciating 3-2 loss in Las Vegas two nights earlier, when they gave up three unanswered goals in the third period, because this time, the Penguins scored the goal that effectively decided the outcome.

Into their own net.

Click here to read more from PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

