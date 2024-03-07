Local

Crafton Borough police looking for missing teenager

CRAFTON, Pa. — The Crafton Borough Police Department is looking for a missing teenager.

Naomi Taylor, 14, initially ran away from home on Feb. 29 and was found in Pittsburgh’s Market Square the next day. She went back home that morning but left again in the early morning hours of March 2.

Naomi is described as 5 feet tall and weighing 90 pounds. She has red hair and is light skinned.

If anyone has information on Naomi’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call 911 or Crafton Borough police at 412-921-2016.

