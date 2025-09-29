Crafton police ask people to check surveillance videos for car theft suspects

CRAFTON, Pa. — The Crafton Borough Police Department is asking for the public’s help while investigating a stolen vehicle.

The department says a Kia was stolen from McMunn Avenue around 3:17 a.m. Sunday, and was being followed by an unknown make and model SUV.

The stolen vehicle was later recovered in Pittsburgh.

Police are asking anyone who lives on or Near McMunn Avenue to check their surveillance cameras between 3 a.m. to 3:20 a.m. on Sunday for possible suspects.

Anything suspicious should be reported to the department by calling 412-921-2016.

