Cranberry Police Department hosting blood drive with Seneca Valley School District

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Cranberry Police Department and Seneca Valley School District are holding a blood drive.

Anyone who has some extra time on Monday and would like to donate blood can go to Movement Studio at 2070 Ehrman Road in Cranberry Township.

Appointments to donate are recommended and can be made by visiting vitalant.org and searching with account code 10055538 or by zip code. Appointments can also be made over the phone by calling 1-877-25VITAL.

The drive will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

