Cranberry Township announces plan for 2024 ‘CranFest’

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Cranberry Township announced plans for CranFest, a celebration of culture and diversity in the area.

The event will be held on Saturday, April 13 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside the Municipal Center Gymnasium.

CranFest will feature numerous performances, more than a dozen food stations and informational booths.

Food vendors include Leon’s Caribbean Restaurant, Avor Thai, Philippine-American Performing Arts of Greater Pittsburgh, Tamarind Exotic India, Yia Yia’s Greek Pastries, Pita My Shawarma and Rajbhog Indian Market and Café.

Performances will feature OCA Pittsburgh, Young Brothers Tae Kwon Do, Bulgarian School at the BMNECC Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Xiaobo Waist Drum Dance Group, Uma Performing Arts, Pittsburgh Samba Group and Bell School of Irish Dance.

The event is free and open to the public with food available for purchase.

