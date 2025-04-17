Cranberry Township man pleads guilty to strangling, assaulting girlfriend on cruise ship

A Cranberry Township man pleaded guilty to strangling and assaulting his girlfriend on a cruise ship in 2022.

Quintin Owens, 28, was sentenced in federal court to 12 months in prison and was also ordered to pay a $5,000 fine.

On Oct. 11, 2022, authorities said Owens violently assaulted his girlfriend, also from Western Pennsylvania, by punching her, throwing her to the ground and strangling her in a choke hold.

Federal district court took over the case because it happened on the high seas.

