Cranberry Township police ask for public’s help finding missing 15-year-old boy

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Cranberry Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

Caiden Risch, 15, was last seen Wednesday evening near Route 19 and Ehrman Road, police say.

Caiden is described as about 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing about 110 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a camouflage hoodie and black pants, and carrying a brown backpack with pink trim and a shark design on the side.

Anyone with information is urged to call 724-776-5180 or email tips@cranberrytownship.org.

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