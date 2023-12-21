Cranberry Township police looking to identify 3 people in connection to a theft investigation

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Cranberry Township police are asking for help identifying three people in connection to a theft investigation.

Police said the three drove away from an area store in a grey SUV with an unknown registration.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cranberry Township Police Department at 724-776-5180 x5 or email tips@cranberrytownship.org with any information. Reference incident #23-0018028.

