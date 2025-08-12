Cranberry Township locate 18-year-old last seen at Graham Park

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: Cranberry Township police say the teen was located and is safe.

The Cranberry Township Police Department is asking for help locating a man they want to check on.

The department is trying to find Matthew Kaczmarek, 18, who was last seen around Graham Park on Monday at around 7:05 a.m.

He was last seen wearing gray shorts, a gray hooded sweatshirt and white athletic shoes.

Police say they want to locate him to check on his well-being.

Anyone who sees Kaczmarek or knows where he may be should get in touch with police by calling 724-776-5180 or TIPS@cranberrytownship.org.

