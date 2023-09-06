Liberty Tunnel reopens after crash; two people transported from scene

PITTSBURGH — The Liberty Tunnel has reopened after a crash, according to a PennDOT official.

The official said a crash at the inbound tunnel caused the closure in both directions.

Sources tell Channel 11 two people were transported from the crash scene.

PennDOT warns drivers should expect a heavy delays.

See live traffic conditions by clicking here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group