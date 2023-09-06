Local

Liberty Tunnel reopens after crash; two people transported from scene

By WPXI.com News Staff

Breaking news WPXI Breaking news WPXI (WPXI)

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — The Liberty Tunnel has reopened after a crash, according to a PennDOT official.

The official said a crash at the inbound tunnel caused the closure in both directions.

Sources tell Channel 11 two people were transported from the crash scene.

PennDOT warns drivers should expect a heavy delays.

See live traffic conditions by clicking here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Tractor-trailer crosses center lane, crashes into oncoming traffic on I-79, trooper says
  • Suspect shot, killed during narcotics investigation at North Huntingdon motel
  • Pitt student attacked, badly beaten in Oakland
  • VIDEO: Belle Vernon Area School District votes to hire former Plum superintendent
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Thursday

    Most Read