Local

Crash causes major delays on I-279 near Bellevue

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Crash causes major delayes on I-279 near Bellevue

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A crash is causing delays on Interstate 279 northbound.

The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. Monday, near the Bellevue exit.

Channel 11 has a crew working to learn more. WATCH Channel 11 News at 4 for a LIVE look at the traffic impact.

PennDOT said traffic has been restricted to a single lane just north of the Bellevue/West View interchange (Exit 7).

We’re working to learn if anyone is hurt.

Currently, two lanes on the Parkway West Outbound near Robinson Township are closed for ice removal.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • The Doobie Brothers making tour stop at Star Lake
  • Woman suing Kennywood Park, says cheese from Potato Patch fries gave her second-degree burn
  • Hundreds of cars displayed at annual World of Wheels car show
  • VIDEO:Video shows fight break out in Coraopolis bar before deadly shooting
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read