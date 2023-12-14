Crash in Hampton Township shuts down Route 8 in both directions

HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash in Hampton Township has shut down Route 8 in both directions.

Shaler police said Route 8 is closed both northbound and southbound between Duncan Avenue and Elfinwild Road.

Allegheny County emergency dispatchers confirm at least one person was taken to a hospital.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

We have a crew heading to the scene. Check back for updates on this breaking story on Channel 11 News through 6:30 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group