Crash in Hampton Township shuts down Route 8 in both directions

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

Route 8 crash in Shaler Township

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash in Hampton Township has shut down Route 8 in both directions.

Shaler police said Route 8 is closed both northbound and southbound between Duncan Avenue and Elfinwild Road.

Allegheny County emergency dispatchers confirm at least one person was taken to a hospital.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

We have a crew heading to the scene. Check back for updates on this breaking story on Channel 11 News through 6:30 p.m.

