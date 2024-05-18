Crash involving utility pole caused more than 100 people to lose power in Elizabeth Township

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — More than 100 people lost power in an Allegheny County community early Saturday morning because of a crash involving a utility pole.

The Elizabeth Township Fire Department responded to the single-vehicle crash on Smithfield Street at Schweitzer Road overnight. A photo posted by the department shows a black sedan crashed into a guardrail and a sheared utility pole leaning on wires.

First responders remained on scene for several hours.

According to West Penn Power, around 119 people lost power after the crash. Power has since been restored.

