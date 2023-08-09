Crash near Squirrel Hill Tunnel slowing inbound traffic

Traffic is slowing at the Squirrel Hill Tunnel due to a multi-vehicle crash.

Multi vehicle crash on I-376 westbound at Mile Post: 75.5. There is a lane restriction. — 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) August 9, 2023

The crash happened before 9 a.m. in the inbound lanes of Interstate 376.

All lanes have reopened but traffic is heavy.

