PITTSBURGH — A crash on Route 28 is causing delays for outbound traffic.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. Monday at the Millvale exit.

Traffic was completely stopped as of 4:30 p.m., but cameras indicate it was moving slowly around 4:40 p.m.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group