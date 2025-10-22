Crash-prone Upper Hill roadway to get speed humps, safety upgrades, officials say

PITTSBURGH — New traffic calming measures will be installed on a Pittsburgh roadway to reduce speed and increase safety.

Construction was tentatively scheduled to begin Wednesday, Oct. 22, on Bryn Mawr Road between Milwaukee Street and Iowa Street in the Upper Hill neighborhood.

Crews will install three speed humps and one speed table, as well as upgrade crosswalks and intersection safety features.

Officials say Bryn Mawr Road’s crash history prompted the project, with six crashes, including one death, happening on the road between 2020 and 2024

“Based on the data, we knew that we needed to act,” said Mayor Ed Gainey. “Too many people have gotten hurt on this road and I am proud to support the Department of Mobility and Infrastructure in their traffic calming efforts.”

Construction will last two days, weather permitting, with work scheduled to occur between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Flaggers will direct traffic through the area to allow alternating traffic. Temporary “no parking” signs will be posted throughout the work zone.

Officials say 65% of vehicles driving on Bryn Mawr Road went over the posted speed limit of 25 mph, with an 85th percentile speed of 33 mph.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group