Crash sends light pole down into roadway in Shadyside

PITTSBURGH — A crash sent a light pole down into the roadway in Shadyside Wednesday.

Around 12:30 p.m., a single vehicle collided with a light pole near the intersection of Fifth Avenue and South Highland Avenue, Pittsburgh public safety officials say.

The crash caused the light pole to fall partially into the road. The driver declined medical treatment, and no other injuries were reported.

Officials say drivers can expect temporary delays in the area while crews work to remove the light pole.

