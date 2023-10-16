Crash shuts down inbound Route 28 near Highland Park Bridge

ASPINWALL, Pa. — A crash has shut down the inbound lanes of Route 28 near the Highland Park Bridge.

Emergency crews are on scene. It’s unclear if there are any injuries.

Route 28 is closed between the Fox Chapel Road/Waterworks/Freeport Road (Exit 8) and Highland Park Bridge/Aspinwall (Exit 6) exits.

PennDOT said drivers should consider alternate routes.

Crash on PA 28 southbound at Exit 6 - PA 8 South/Highland Park Br. All lanes closed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

