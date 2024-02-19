Crash shuts down Route 217 in Westmoreland County

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash has shut down a major roadway in Westmoreland County.

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s 511 Map says PA 217 is closed between Seventeen Road and Gray Station Road.

Dispatchers tell Channel 11 that a crash on PA 217 happened just after 12:15 p.m. in front of the entrance to the stone quarry on Barkley Road. Police, fire and medics all responded.

It’s unclear at this time how many vehicles are involved.

A helicopter has landed at the scene, but it’s unknown how many people are hurt.

Channel 11 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this developing story as we learn more.

