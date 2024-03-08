Crash blocks lanes on West Liberty Ave, topples wires

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — West Liberty Avenue is partially blocked on the border of Pittsburgh’s Beechview and Brookline neighborhoods after a car hit a building and brought down a power pole.

The crash is near the intersection of Cape May Avenue, across from North Star Chevrolet. Duquesne Light is reporting nearly 200 power outages in the area.

Channel 11′s Lonni Rivera is the only reporter there live this morning. Watch for lives updates on Channel 11 Morning News through 7 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

