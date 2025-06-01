Crash in South Side leads to rollover; 3 people hospitalized

PITTSBURGH — A crash in Pittsburgh’s South Side caused one vehicle to roll over and left three people hospitalized.

Pittsburgh Public Safety Officials say the crash happened in the 3200 block of East Carson Street around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. An SUV and an electric vehicle collided, causing the SUV to overturn and hit a light pole.

Emergency crews got the SUV steady and removed two people who were trapped inside. A third person had already exited.

Medics treated the patients on scene. Two were taken to the hospital in stable condition and a third was taken in critical condition.

Officials say the electric vehicle’s driver stayed on scene and was uninjured.

Pittsburgh police are investigating the incident.

