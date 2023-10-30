Creed coming to Pittsburgh area as part of reunion tour with 3 Doors Down, Finger Eleven

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. — For the first time in more than a decade, rock band Creed will be hitting the road.

They will perform at the Pavilion at Star Lake on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, as part of their Summer of ‘99 Tour.

Creed will be joined by 3 Doors Down and Finger Eleven.

Presale begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. and tickets go on sale to the public on Friday at 10 a.m.

