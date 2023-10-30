Local

Creed coming to Pittsburgh area as part of reunion tour with 3 Doors Down, Finger Eleven

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

Brian Marshall, Mark Tremonti, Scott Phillips, Scott Stapp Creed bassist Brian Marshall, guitarist Mark Tremonti, drummer Scott Phillips and lead singer Scott Stapp pose during a press conference before the band's show Friday, Sept. 25, 2009 in Houston. ROCKPIT.com has aligned with the USO to bring the concert to troops overseas by streaming the show shot with a record breaking 239 cameras. (Dave Einsel / AP Images for ROCKPIT) (Dave Einsel/ASSOCIATED PRESS)

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. — For the first time in more than a decade, rock band Creed will be hitting the road.

They will perform at the Pavilion at Star Lake on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, as part of their Summer of ‘99 Tour.

Creed will be joined by 3 Doors Down and Finger Eleven.

Presale begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. and tickets go on sale to the public on Friday at 10 a.m.

Click here for more information on tickets.

