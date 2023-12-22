Local

Crews battle large fire after propane tank explosion in Beaver County

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews battled a fire after a propane tank exploded in Beaver County.

According to Beaver County 911, the explosion at the AmeriGas facility on Route 151 and Cowpath Road in Independence Township was called in at 3:40 p.m.

This is a developing story and Channel 11 has a crew at the scene. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Dispatch said they have made other special requests for the fire but didn’t clarify what those special requests were.

We’re working to learn if anyone was hurt.

