Local

Crews battle 2-alarm fire in Elizabeth

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Crews battle 2-alarm fire in Elizabeth Crews battle 2-alarm fire in Elizabeth

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

ELIZABETH, Pa. — Crews are battling a two-alarm fire in Elizabeth.

According to Elizabeth Township Fire Department, the fire is on South 3rd Avenue.

The Elizabeth Township Police Department said South 3rd Avenue is temporarily closed from Grant Street to at least Bayard Street for several hours.

No one was hurt in the blaze, officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Pittsburgh Weekend Winter Storm: How much snow we could see and latest timing
  • Monroeville police officer shot by Crumbl Cookie armed robbery suspect
  • Lawmaker wants to end City of Pittsburgh’s ‘sanctuary city’ status, ban designation statewide
  • VIDEO: Many neighbors in favor of adding GetGo location to Pittsburgh's North Side
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read