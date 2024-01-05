Crews battle 2-alarm fire in Elizabeth

ELIZABETH, Pa. — Crews are battling a two-alarm fire in Elizabeth.

According to Elizabeth Township Fire Department, the fire is on South 3rd Avenue.

The Elizabeth Township Police Department said South 3rd Avenue is temporarily closed from Grant Street to at least Bayard Street for several hours.

No one was hurt in the blaze, officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

