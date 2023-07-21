Fire breaks out at abandoned mobile home in North Huntington Township

Crews battled a fire at an abandoned mobile home in North Huntington Township Friday morning.

The fire broke out along California Lane around 6 a.m.

Flames and heavy smoke could be seen coming from the structure.

There are about seven to ten abandoned mobile homes in the area, which is located just off the main road.

No injuries were reported.

There’s no word yet on what started the fire.

