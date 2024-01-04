Local

Crews battle house fire in Crabtree

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

CRABTREE, Pa. — Crews are battling a house fire in the village of Crabtree.

According to Westmoreland County 911, the fire is at a house in the 2500 block of Route 119.

Westmoreland County 911 said no injuries have been reported so far.

Unity Township Bureau of Fire is asking the public to avoid the area while traveling this morning as roads will be closed, including Route 119, for an extended period of time.

