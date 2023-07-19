Crews battle house fire in Monessen

MONESSEN, Pa. — Emergency crews battled a house fire in Monessen Wednesday afternoon.

According to Westmoreland County 911, crews were called to the 500 block of Summit Avenue at 2:17 p.m.

It’s unclear if anyone was home when the blaze broke out, dispatch said.

This is a developing story and Channel 11 has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

