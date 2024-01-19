Crews battle house fire in North Franklin Township

NORTH FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews are battling a house fire in North Franklin Township.

According to Washington County 911, the house at 1078 Ellwood Lane caught fire around 3:25 a.m.

Dispatch said the house was occupied when the blaze started but no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story and Channel 11′s Lauren Talotta is on the scene. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

