PITTSBURGH — Emergency crews responded to a house fire in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood Thursday.

Allegheny County 911 said crews were called to the 200 block of Arabella Street just before 1 p.m.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no one was injured in the blaze, our crew learned at the scene.

