Crews battling house fire in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln Place neighborhood

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

House fire A fire broke out around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Interboro Avenue and Brierly Lane in Lincoln Place.

PITTSBURGH — Crews are on the scene of a house fire in the city’s Lincoln Place neighborhood.

The fire broke out around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Interboro Avenue and Brierly Lane, officials tell Channel 11.

No injuries have been reported so far.

A Channel 11 crew is making its way to the scene.

Check back with us for updates on this developing story.

