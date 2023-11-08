Crews called to duplex fire in Duquesne

DUQUESNE, Pa. — One side of a duplex in Duquesne caught fire Wednesday morning.

According to Allegheny County 911, emergency units were called to the 140 block of N. 3rd Street at 11:15 a.m.

Our crew at the scene said the side of the duplex that went up in flames was vacant.

The people living on the other side of the duplex told Channel 11 they may need to stay somewhere else due to the fire.

Dispatch said no one was hurt.

