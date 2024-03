A fire broke out in a Rankin home just after 2 a.m. Monday.

It happened in the 200 block of N. Holland Avenue.

Fire officials told Channel 11 the flames were knocked down quickly and the house isn’t a total loss.

No injuries were reported.

