Crews contain leak from sunken boat in Ohio River

A boat sunk in the Ohio River near Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood Friday.

The boat sunk near the old site of SCI Pittsburgh, better known as Western Penitentiary, at around 12:30 p.m.

Reports indicated the boat was leaking some type of oil or fuel. Fire crews both on land and on the water with the fire boat worked to contain the spill.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group