Crews contain leak from sunken boat in Ohio River

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

A boat sunk in the Ohio River near Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood Friday.

The boat sunk near the old site of SCI Pittsburgh, better known as Western Penitentiary, at around 12:30 p.m.

Reports indicated the boat was leaking some type of oil or fuel. Fire crews both on land and on the water with the fire boat worked to contain the spill.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

