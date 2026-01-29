Crews focus on making room for people to park on Washington’s main street

WASHINGTON, Pa. — Washington has towering piles of snow, making it difficult to get around and park on Main Street.

Officials said they are hoping to take care of that problem in the next 24 hours. On Wednesday, they brought in extra crews and Channel 11 was invited to follow them along as they scooped up and dumped off 20 plus trucks full of snow.

Front loaders were used to fill the dump trucks with snow, which was hauled across town and dumped at Washington Park.

Most of the county remains under a state of emergency, a move that’s allowing public works departments to bring in extra help and move snow out.

For people who work and park downtown, it’s a noticeable difference.

“I give them a lot of credit, those road crews. They’ve been trying to keep up as much as possible,” said Michael Tarbuck.

The courthouse was back open on Wednesday. People Channel 11 met who had business there were happy to see the crews in action.

“I would love to see them haul it out,” said Evan Strnisa. “I think it’s a blessing and a curse. This is what you get in PA in the winters.”

In Canonsburg, crews were clearing Pike Street sidewalks the old-fashioned way, a meticulous effort to make walking safe again.

Crews said they will move on to other city streets after finishing their work on Main Street.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group