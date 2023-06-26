Crews reach new milestone in East Palestine recovery, still work to be done

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — For the first time, trains are moving again in both directions in East Palestine.

Channel 11 got a walk-through at ground zero of the hazardous train derailment. It looks dramatically different than what we saw back in February.

>>> Vinyl chloride: What we know about the toxic chemical released at East Palestine train derailment

Since then, lives in the town and in parts of Beaver County have been disrupted by health concerns, and impacts on livelihood and properties.

More than 30 residents and businesses have sued Norfolk Southern as well as three school districts, the state of Ohio, and the Department of Justice.

A massive cleanup has been underway after the train cars carrying toxic chemicals went off the tracks. A regional manager for Norfolk Southern said they hit a major milestone for the community.

RELATED >>> EXCLUSIVE: Erin Brockovich travels to East Palestine, vows to help those impacted by derailment

”One of the promises we made to them was to remove the impacted materials beneath both tracks and areas in the center first and in the past few days, we completed that work,” said Christopher Hunsicker, Norfolk Southern Regional Manager.

The set of tracks has been fixed too. The westbound tracks opened Monday morning, and the eastbound reopened a couple of weeks ago.

Next, crews are testing and sampling the soil in this area next to the tracks. On the other side, they are working to remove the piles of affected soil. That work is expected to be done in August.

PHOTOS: Massive explosion at start of controlled release of chemicals at train derailment

So far, 70,000 tons of soil and 22 million gallons of water have been moved off-site.

Norfolk Southern plans to expand their clean-up efforts to other areas that may have been impacted by the derailment.

”We are taking our time, we want to be thorough and make sure it’s safe and make sure our cleanup efforts don’t affect the community,” said Hunsicker.

The regional manager said air monitoring continues daily and the quality is good. They’ve been sampling wells and the drinking water is fine.

Wildlife is also returning to the area too as conditions in the local streams are improving.

”We are still doing a lot of work on the streams and restoring those areas. We have seen some impact but our work has been those conditions dramatically,” said Hunsicker.

RELATED >>> PEMA launches dashboard for concerned Pennsylvanians following train derailment

Norfolk Southern said their goal is to get this town back to the way it was before the derailment. However, we were not given a timeline on Monday about when all the work will be officially completed.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group