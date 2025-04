Crews rescued someone who fell over a hillside at an Allegheny County Park.

Allegheny County dispatchers said crews were called to the Harrison Hills Park off the 5200 block of Freeport Road.

The person who was rescued was taken to a hospital.

Their condition is unknown.

