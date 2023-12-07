Crews respond to 2-alarm fire at duplex in Wilmerding

WILMERDING, Pa. — First responders are at the scene of a major fire in Wilmerding.

The call for a fire at a three-story duplex along Airbrake Avenue came in just before 4 p.m. Thursday.

Chopper 11 is over the scene. WATCH for updates on Channel 11 News through 6:30 p.m.

Power lines are down in the area. Duquesne Light Company has been requested to respond to the scene.

Firefighters have been evacuated.

