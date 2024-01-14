Crews respond to fire in abandoned Hempfield Township house

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews responded to a fire at an abandoned house in Hempfield Township Sunday morning.

Westmoreland County 911 officials say firefighters responded to a home on Wendel Road around 11 a.m.

The fire was in the basement of the abandoned house.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. Channel 11 reached out to Pennsylvania State Police for additional information, but has not yet heard back.

