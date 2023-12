MILLVALE, Pa. — Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fire at a home in Millvale.

Crews were called to the 700 block of Evergreen Avenue at around 5 p.m. Wednesday

The fire was quickly brought under control.

We’re working to learn if anyone was hurt.

