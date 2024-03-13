Crews respond to fire on roof of Robert Morris University dorm

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews are at the scene of a fire on the roof of a Robert Morris University dorm.

A spokesperson for the university said 40 students were inside Washington Hall when the fire broke out on Tuesday.

A photo shows flames coming from the roof of the building.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

We’re working to learn more about the cause of the fire.

