Crews respond to house fire in Penn Township

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a house fire in Penn Township.

Westmoreland County 911 said crews were called to the 100 block of Suhan Drive at 9:29 a.m. Friday.

No one was injured in the blaze.

This is a developing story and Channel 11 has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

