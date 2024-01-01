Crews respond to house fire in Sewickley Township

SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a house fire in Sewickley Township overnight Monday.

First responders were called to the 200 block of Cody Road at 2:24 a.m., Westmoreland County dispatchers confirm.

No one was hurt in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

