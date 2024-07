UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a mobile home on fire in Union Township early Wednesday morning.

Washington County 911 said units were called to Hidden Valley Drive just before 6 a.m.

All occupants were evacuated and one was treated for smoke inhalation, dispatchers said.

